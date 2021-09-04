Lawmakers adopt penalties for failing to protect monuments

Senate Bill 187 is part of an attempt by Republican lawmakers to deter protests that have elevated since the death of George Floyd.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Legislature has passed a bill that allows the state to withhold funding to cities that fail to protect public monuments and memorials from vandalism.

Senate Bill 187 is part of an attempt by Republican lawmakers to deter protests that have elevated since the death of George Floyd.

State agencies would be allowed to withhold certain discretionary funds from local governments that don’t prioritize the protection of certain facilities, monuments, memorials and statues. State police would also be required to help local governments investigate a vandalized monument or memorial.

The Senate measure was also amended by lawmakers in the House to revive language from another bill to make it easier to charge rioters with a felony. It raises rioting from a Class A misdemeanor to a Level 6 felony. The penalty increases to up to two-and-a-half years in prison and a fine up to $50,000 if there is property damage or someone is seriously injured. It becomes a Level 5 felony if there is catastrophic injury or death during the rioting or damage of at least $50,000.

If someone is at a protest that turns violent or into rioting and doesn't leave the area or report it to police, they would be able to be charged with enabling rioting, a Class B misdemeanor.