IU law professor joins President-elect Biden's transition team

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University law professor is joining the transition team for President-elect Joe Biden.

Professor Dawn Johnsen at IU's Maurer School of Law is listed on the transition team's website as a member of the agency review team for the Department of Justice. That team, according to the site, will also review the Federal Election Commission, the Commission on Civil Rights, the National Council on Disability, the State Justice Institute and the Legal Services Corporation, among others.

According to her bio on the university's website, Johnsen also worked on the transition teams for former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Johnsen previously served as the acting assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel under Clinton and was nominated by Obama to return to that position in 2009, but the Senate never acted on her nomination.