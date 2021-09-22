Indiana Senate Democrats seeking public input on proposed redistricting plans

Three hearings are scheduled in the next week.

Indiana Senate Democrats are seeking the community's input on the new Indiana House, Senate and congressional maps proposed by state Republicans in recent weeks.

On Sept. 14, Republicans released their proposed maps for the state's congressional and state House districts. According to lawmakers, the proposed Indiana House map increases the number of counties that are wholly contained within one House district from 26 to 32, while also decreasing the number of townships that are represented by multiple House districts.

New Senate maps have been released at https://t.co/ROm0tKXLsL. This is also your daily reminder to attend our new Public Input Sessions this Thursday, Friday and next Monday to give your opinion on the district maps – show up and make your voice heard! pic.twitter.com/7yJkE3Q4vi — IN Senate Democrats (@INSenDems) September 21, 2021

The proposed congressional map keeps 84 of Indiana's 92 counties whole. It would also lead to a change in congressional district for the northern portion of Marion County, which could provide a boost for Republicans.

Republicans said the proposed state senate map, released Sept. 21, complies with all state and federal requirements and keeps 65 Indiana counties from being split into multiple Senate districts.

The details of the three public events are below:

Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. CST

The Diamond Center - Southshore Stadium

500 E. 5th Ave., Gary

Friday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. EST

UAW Local 5

1426 S. Main St., South Bend

Monday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. EST

Monroe County Public Library

303 E. Kirkwood Ave. Bloomington