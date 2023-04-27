Indiana school library materials bill revived in committee

The bill would remove a legal defense for school libraries if their educators are accused of offering library books deemed harmful to students.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers on Thursday added controversial language to a state House bill that would remove a legal defense for school libraries if their educators are accused of offering library books deemed harmful to students.

That language was derived from a Senate proposal that passed earlier this session in February and has come up in various other bills. The language was added Thursday to a House bill related to student assessments.

Democratic Rep. Ryan Dvorak argued that was a "sneaky move," as there was not a full House vote on the language before Republican lawmakers inserted it into the bill.

In testimony, those who supported the legislation worried sexually inappropriate or "pornographic" materials are available to children in Indiana school libraries. Critics, however, were concerned the legislation could open the door to criminal prosecutions of educators for providing books about so-called controversial topics.