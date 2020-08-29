Indiana representative proposes House bill to prevent rioters from receiving COVID-19 unemployment benefits

Rep. Jim Banks introduced the “Support Peaceful Protest Act” on Friday.

WASHINGTON — Indiana Rep. Jim Banks (IN-03) has proposed a bill that would prevent rioters from receiving federal unemployment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banks introduced the “Support Peaceful Protest Act” on Friday. The bill would require people convicted of a federal crime during a protest to pay for the cost of federal policing of the demonstration and be ineligible for federal unemployment assistance.

“Antifa thugs are descending on suffering communities, disrupting peaceful protests and leaving violence, looting and vandalism in their wake. They turned Milwaukee, Seattle and Portland into warzones, and now they’re moving the chaos to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Who knows which community is next?” Banks said in a press release. “Due to enhanced federal benefits, taxpayers are giving wages to jobless rioters that are destroying our communities. We need to cut them off from their funding and make them feel the full financial consequences of their actions.”

The bill states the individual must pay an order of restitution to the appropriate federal law enforcement agency in an amount that is equal to the cost of such policing activity, in addition to the penalty for the conviction.