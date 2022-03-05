Indiana legislative race with 6-vote margin going to recount

The recount winner will face Democrat Victoria Garcia Wilburn in November.

INDIANAPOLIS — A recount will be held in a Republican primary race for a suburban Indianapolis legislative seat where the top two candidates are separated by six votes.

The recount announced Tuesday follows local election officials certifying results showing Hamilton County Council member Fred Glynn of Carmel with 1,844 votes, ahead of the 1,838 votes received by Suzie Jaworowski of Fishers. A third candidate had fewer than 500 votes.

Jaworowski, who was the state director for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, said she sought a recount for the District 32 nomination because "six votes is just too close when there are nearly 4,000 votes."

Glynn was among the roughly two dozen candidates endorsed in Republican primary races by a group seeking to push the GOP-dominated Legislature further to the right on issues such as abortion and guns.

Those frustrated conservatives fell short in most of their races, although one defeated a 10-term incumbent in northern Indiana and two others won nominations for GOP-leaning open seats.