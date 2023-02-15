Indiana bill supporting marijuana decriminalization gets a hearing but no vote

The bill’s author, Republican Representative Heath VanNatter, said even getting a hearing shows public attitudes about marijuana use are shifting.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time during a legislative session, a bill that’s pro-marijuana decriminalization in Indiana got a hearing in front of lawmakers.

Wednesday, lawmakers in the Courts and Criminal Code Committee heard House Bill 1297.

The bill’s author, Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-District 38, said even getting a hearing shows public attitudes about marijuana use are shifting in a more favorable direction and VanNatter believes some lawmakers’ attitudes are shifting, too.

VanNatter said he’s one of them, admitting when he first got elected 12 years ago, he was opposed to any Indiana law that would support marijuana use.

Now, he’s authored a bill that would allow someone to have up to two ounces of marijuana without getting in trouble. The bill also added edibles to the list and an age requirement of being at least 21 years of age in order to have those two ounces.

Supporters of the bill who testified it would help veterans who use marijuana for medical conditions, who right now must go across state lines to get it. They also say it will help law enforcement focus on more serious crimes, rather than arresting people for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

In 2019, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said his office would no longer criminally prosecute people for having one ounce of marijuana or less on them.

Those opposed to decriminalizing marijuana said it could lead to more traffic accidents and deaths because of impaired driving, as well as confusion for employers who might be required by the federal government to drug test employees.

Even though the committee’s members didn’t vote on HB 1297, VanNatter said Wednesday’s conversation was a start in passing a similar law during a future session.

“We can’t do anything without at least talking about it, so now I’ve got feedback from the pro and the opposition, and we’ll continue to work with them,” VanNatter said.

HB 1297 isn’t the only bill dealing with marijuana. House Bill 1263 would allow the use of it for medicinal purposes.

Senate Bill 70 would decriminalize possession of one ounce of marijuana.

Senate Bill 82 would establish a defense for someone operating a vehicle or boat with marijuana in their system if they weren’t also intoxicated.