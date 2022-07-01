x
Politics

Indiana attorney general hopeful for abortion restriction ahead of special session

Todd Rokita said he's hopeful Indiana legislators will pass an abortion ban without exceptions.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Republican attorney general candidate Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita said he is hopeful a court will allow abortion restrictions to take place in Indiana even before state legislators meet to discuss a ban later this month.

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a lower court's judgement against an Indiana law that required parental notification when a minor got an abortion.

The decision came after Rokita vowed to ask courts to reconsider state laws that had been blocked under Roe v. Wade.

"We've asked the court to allow those laws to stand," Rokita told 13News. "We're winning on one of them and I expect good results on the other two."

RELATED: Indiana report shows 8.5% increase in abortions during 2021

The parental notification law will now go back to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for reconsideration. The Indiana Attorney General's Office said the U.S. district court has already agreed to expedite the case.

Rokita said he's also hopeful Indiana legislators will pass an abortion ban without exceptions when they meet during a special session next month.

"The baby is an innocent person," Rokita said. "And although things like rape or incest are terrible, horrible situations … it doesn't make the baby any less innocent."

RELATED: Indiana special session to address abortion, tax refund pushed back to July 25

