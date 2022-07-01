Indiana attorney general hopeful for abortion restriction ahead of special session

Todd Rokita said he's hopeful Indiana legislators will pass an abortion ban without exceptions.

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita said he is hopeful a court will allow abortion restrictions to take place in Indiana even before state legislators meet to discuss a ban later this month.

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a lower court's judgement against an Indiana law that required parental notification when a minor got an abortion.

The decision came after Rokita vowed to ask courts to reconsider state laws that had been blocked under Roe v. Wade.

"We've asked the court to allow those laws to stand," Rokita told 13News. "We're winning on one of them and I expect good results on the other two."

The parental notification law will now go back to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for reconsideration. The Indiana Attorney General's Office said the U.S. district court has already agreed to expedite the case.

Rokita said he's also hopeful Indiana legislators will pass an abortion ban without exceptions when they meet during a special session next month.