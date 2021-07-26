x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Indiana AG trying to take fight with Gov. Holcomb to state supreme court

The issue is with Holcomb suing the state legislature over a new law that gives the General Assembly authority to call a special session for itself.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Indiana's attorney general Todd Rokita speaks, in Indianapolis. Indiana's attorney general took aim Friday, May 1, 2021, at Gov. Eric Holcomb's attempt to block a new law giving state legislators more authority to intervene during public emergencies declared by the governor. A lawsuit filed by the Republican governor on Tuesday, April 27, 2001, challenged the law enacted over his veto two weeks ago giving legislative leaders the power to call the General Assembly into what it calls an "emergency session." (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Office of the Indiana Attorney General filed paperwork Tuesday to take a battle with Gov. Eric Holcomb to the Indiana Supreme Court. 

The issue is with Holcomb suing the state legislature over a new law that gives the General Assembly authority to call for a special session to deal with a state of emergency. Currently, only the governor can convene a special session. The bill passed both chambers of the legislature, but Holcomb vetoed it. Then, state lawmakers overrode the governor's veto. Thus, the bill became a law. 

In response, Holcomb sued the state legislature. The lawsuit argues that the legislature is "usurping a power given exclusively to the governor" under the state constitution to call lawmakers into a special session.

Attorney General Todd Rokita, also a Republican, had argued he has the authority to stop Holcomb from taking the dispute to court.

A Marion County judge’s ruling earlier in July rejected the AG's argument. The judge wrote that such an interpretation would give the attorney general greater power than Holcomb in protecting the governor’s constitutional powers. The judge said that would be “an absurd result.”

What other people are reading: