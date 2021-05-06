HOWEY: Legislature challenges governor’s pandemic response

The role of governor has shifted, just as public health has improved dramatically during the past century. With the development of radio, then TV and now social media, governors had access to the bully pulpit where they could speak directly to their constituents on the crucial topics of the day.



The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, but Gov. Eric Holcomb's stewardship has been challenged by the Republican super majorities of the General Assembly. In the four years since taking office in 2017, he had issued just two vetoes. Last week, he issued his third of the year.



Holcomb vetoed House Enrolled Act 1123, which allows the General Assembly to call itself into special session during a public emergency. Holcomb explained, "The legislation impermissibly attempts to give the General Assembly the ability to call itself into a special session, thereby usurping a power given exclusively to the governor under Article 4, Sectional 9 of the Indiana Constitution. As such, it seeks to accomplish that which the Indiana Constitution clearly prohibits.”



In a rare intra-party showdown with Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, the two are sparring over the governor's ability to hire legal counsel to challenge a veto override. As the state's top legal official, Rokita claims it is he who "shall have charge of and direct the prosecution of all civil actions that are brought in the name of the state of Indiana." Both Rokita and Holcomb's offices confirm that the AG rejected the governor's attempt to hire outside legal counsel.



Former Republican attorney general Greg Zoeller told the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette, "I think there's a good argument to say the governor can't go to court without the consent of the attorney general."



Legal scholars are debating whether Rokita can represent both Holcomb and the General Assembly. Former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Frank Sullivan, suggested Rokita recuse himself, since he has state government "clients on both sides of the issue." Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray told the Journal Gazette that he would be "comfortable with the attorney general representing us on this issue," but added that it will be difficult for Rokita to represent both sides. "You can try to put a paper wall up, but that doesn't make much sense."



It will take the Indiana Supreme Court to sort this all out.



Holcomb also vetoed Senate Enrolled Act 5, which would give county commissioners the right to overrule county health official mandates. "Throughout the pandemic, state and local leaders struck a careful balance between protecting both lives and livelihoods to ensure our communities would come out of this pandemic as strong as possible," Holcomb said, noting that a year after he shut down "non-essential businesses" the state has rebounded to a 3.9% unemployment rate and $2 billion in forecast extra state revenues.



"It is hard to express the rapidity needed in the early days of the of the pandemic, particularly on the local level,” Holcomb explained. “Local health officials and their departments must frequently make urgent, complex decisions to safeguard public health when time is of the essence and expertise is critical."