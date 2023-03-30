Holcomb 'won't dither' in deliberations over bills awaiting his consideration

At least eight bills are waiting a decision by the governor.

INDIANAPOLIS — At the Indiana Statehouse, at least eight bills are waiting Gov. Holcomb's consideration.

One of those - Senate Bill 480 - has created quite a bit of controversy among some Hoosiers.

Holcomb has until next Wednesday to do something. He can sign the bill into law, he can veto it, or he can do nothing. If he does nothing, SB 480 becomes law.

If the governor vetoes the bill, the House and Senate could override it with a simple majority vote in both chambers and the bill would become law. That's what happened last year with a bill banning transgender females from competing on girls sports teams at school.

13News asked the governor what he plans to do with the bill.

"I'll do as I do with every bill, especially bills that weren't part of my agenda. I'll take the time to go through it, word for word, before making my final decision, but I won't dither," Holcomb said.

While the governor makes his decision, interfaith clergy leaders from across Indiana will gather outside Holcomb's office Friday morning to offer prayers and call upon him to veto the bill. They say it jeopardizes the lives of trans youth in Indiana, while supporters say it protects minors from making decisions they might regret when they're older.

Another bill increases the time that someone can be prosecuted in a child sex crimes case, depending on specific factors of DNA evidence, admittance of guilt and more.