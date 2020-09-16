Gov. Jay Inslee accidentally gifts maggot-infested apples during wildfire visits

The county is asking Bridgeport and Douglas County residents or anyone who may have information for help locating the apples.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee gave apples to the town of Malden and a retirement home in Omak that were unknowing infested with apple maggot larvae, according to a Facebook post from Douglas County officials.

Inslee visited the areas following devastating wildfires in both areas. The governor released a statement Wednesday regarding the incident.

“Last week Trudi and I wanted to express comfort for the communities suffering from devastating fires," Inslee said in the statement. "When I visited some of these areas, I took some apples we picked from our tree in Olympia. We regret this mistake. This a good reminder of the importance of awareness around apple quarantine. We appreciate the Washington State Department of Agriculture’s efforts to help recover these apples and we are assisting to help make that happen.”

The post says the Honeycrisp apples were grown at the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia. County officials wrote Thurston County is an apple maggot quarantine area.

The county is asking Bridgeport and Douglas County residents or anyone who may have information for help locating the apples that were brought to the area.

According to the post, the apples were left at the Foursquare Church after 11 a.m. but they have not been seen since. The county has been unable to find a contact with knowledge of their location.

“There is reason to believe that they may have been dumped in a local orchard or transported with other, non-contaminated apples from the area,” the post reads.

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, the purpose of the apple maggot quarantine is to stop the spread of apple maggot into pest-free areas of the state. State law prohibits the movement of homegrown fruit and municipal waste from a quarantined area into or through a pest-free area.

According to Washington state law, violation of the apple quarantine is subject to a "civil penalty not exceeding $5,000 per violation." WSDA said there are no plans to prosecute the governor.

The post says apple maggots are an incredibly serious pest and could have dire consequences for orchardists of Douglas County if they are unable to find the infected apples and mitigate the effect immediately.