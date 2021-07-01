Gov. Holcomb weighs in on Capitol riots

“It started to settle into me, not just how frightened folks must have been there, but the disgust that goes along with that,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb.

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb gave his thoughts on the events in Washington, D.C. in an interview with 13News on Thursday.

“What I saw yesterday, the images that I saw at first, again saddened me,” Holcomb said.

The governor talked to members of the media about looking ahead to 2021, but much of the conversation was focused on the turmoil at the Capitol.

“It started to settle into me, not just how frightened folks must have been there, but the disgust that goes along with that,” Holcomb said.

However, Holcomb said he isn’t sure if Republican messaging played a role in the unrest.

“I don’t get into pointing and picking different examples and he said she said,” Holcomb said. “I think there is a difference in what is allowed in our system of government and options that elected officials have. They ought to be able to stand up and defend their words and actions.”

Holcomb also weighed in on the political future of vice president and former Indiana governor Mike Pence.