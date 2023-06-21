Gov. Eric Holcomb endorses former Indiana governor Mike Pence for president

The former vice president and Indiana governor shared Holcomb's endorsement to his Twitter page Wednesday.

INDIANA, USA — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will back former governor and vice president Mike Pence in the 2024 presidential election.

In a tweet sent Wednesday, Mike Pence thanked Holcomb and attached a statement of endorsement.

"I've known Mike Pence for decades, Throughout those years, he's remained as honest as the day is long," Holcomb said in the shared statement.

Pence thanks Holcomb in the statement and called him a 'steadfast partner'.