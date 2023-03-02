First lady Jill Biden's trip to Valparaiso rescheduled for Monday

She was originally supposed to be in the Hoosier State Feb. 17. The White House did not give a reason for the cancellation.

Julie Su, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor and nominee for U.S. Secretary of Labor, and David Turk, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy, will join Biden in at Ivy Tech Community College "to highlight the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning."