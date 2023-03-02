x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

First lady Jill Biden's trip to Valparaiso rescheduled for Monday

She was originally supposed to be in the Hoosier State Feb. 17. The White House did not give a reason for the cancellation.
Credit: AP
First lady Jill Biden talks to students during a stop at Westside Academy Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

VALPARAISO, Ind. — First lady Jill Biden's trip to Valparaiso has been rescheduled for Monday, March 6.

She was originally supposed to be in the Hoosier State Feb. 17. The White House did not give a reason for the cancellation.

Julie Su, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor and nominee for U.S. Secretary of Labor, and David Turk, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy, will join Biden in at Ivy Tech Community College "to highlight the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning."

Valparaiso is roughly 150 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Appointing a special prosecutor bill considered in Indiana

Before You Leave, Check This Out