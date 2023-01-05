Holcomb signs 68 bills into law; several major bills awaiting signature

Governor Eric Holcomb signed 68 bills into law on Monday, but many major pieces of legislation remain unsigned.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed 68 bills into law on Monday.

Here's what that means for Hoosiers.

House Bill 1492 gives counties until Dec. 31, 2023 to establish a county school safety commission. Another bill signed Monday requires the law enforcement training board to establish minimum standards for mental health training for officers.

A third bill increases the maximum penalty for child molestation from 40 years to 50 years in prison.

Holcomb has yet to decide if he'll sign several key bills, including the state budget.

Schools are also a big focus for a lot of the legislation we're waiting on.

One bill would pay to arm teachers who want to carry a gun at school. Another would require a school to tell parents if their child goes by a different pronoun or name.

Also, a bill that would let parents request books be removed by the school library based on its content is also awaiting the governor's signature.