The challenges of campaigning during a pandemic: Democratic candidate for governor works to get his message out

Election Day is 57 days away.

Campaigning usually ramps up after Labor Day, but like everything else, COVID-19 has changed how candidates campaign and how they raise money.

Dr. Woody Myers is the Democrat running for governor of Indiana. He's running on a bare-bones budget against a popular Republican incumbent, Gov. Eric Holcomb, in the midst of a pandemic.

But Myers, a former Indiana health commissioner, said he's anything but the underdog.

"I feel our campaign understands the issues better than my opponent, understands what mainstream Indiana needs," Myers said. "Our state is ready for change. It's just we need the kind of leadership to make it happen."

He said his top three issues are K-12 education, the economy and health care, "but not necessarily in that order, because they're all linked together and we're now seeing those issues through two different lenses."

Those lenses being COVID-19 and racial and social injustice.

"You don't often think of racism in medicine as an issue, but unfortunately, it truly is," Myers said. "The distribution of healthcare services is uneven, the disparities in health outcome is uneven and a lot of it is based on race."

Myers, who graduated from Stanford University and Harvard Medical School, shared his own life experiences with racism and bigotry in an online video launched last month.

"I've had professors look at the color of skin I assume I was too stupid to pass their class," he said in the video. "As medical student with next to no training...I was told to deliver the babies of immigrant mothers who came over the border while white mothers of means were tended to by experienced doctors."

Myers said it was hard to do the ads. "I've almost never talked to them like that publicly before," he said.

"But it was important to get he story out," he said, especially with "racing injustice rearing its ugly head once again in our society."

The online ads are the only ones Myers is doing. When it comes to fundraising, there's a huge gap between what he's raised and what Holcomb has.

Though Myers campaign posted $678,296 on is June 30 report, it reported just $72,310 cash on hand. Holcomb by contrast, reported more than $8 million in cash.

"My opponent has been raising money for almost four years. Our campaign became official in June after the convention," Myers said.

He said the pandemic has made it a lot harder to ask for money and to campaign.

"Campaigning has changed possibly forever," he said. "Much of the campaigning we do is online instead of in-person, so we cannot make the personal connections like we used to use, especially for larger donations."

Still, Myers said "we're not going to let the numbers deter us at all. Social media has opened up possibilities for communicating in ways that did not exist in the last campaign."

He said, whether in-person or virtually, his message will be the same.

"We've got to work harder at bringing in manufacturing jobs," Myers said, "especially in the new tech areas...biomedical research and production."

He said another top issue is that "We must have healthcare for all, Medicare for more and Medicaid for more...more than 100,000 kids are not covered in Indiana by any insurance."