Much like a century ago, women heading to the polls in droves

One hundred years ago, women voted in their very first election. This year, they're turning out to vote at higher rates than men.

INDIANAPOLIS — Women voters are fired up about COVID, the economy, healthcare, climate change and so much more.

Rosalyn Anderson, one of the hundreds of voters standing in line to vote at St Luke's United Methodist Church on the city's north side said, "Women want change. It's time to put our foot down and time for us to take a stance."

Holly Herman said, "My motivation is I don't like the way things are going and we need to take a few steps back."

Across the country, women are turning out to vote at higher rates than men.

"This is the year of the woman. We saw that before. I think women are tuned in," said Rima Shahid, executive director of Women4Change Indiana. The organization was created after the 2016 presidential election to "restore civility" and get more women involved in the political process.

Shahid said four years later, "women are advocating, forming groups and coalitions to actually help turn out the vote and get people engaged."

That's not so different than 100 years ago when Hoosier women were preparing to vote in their very first election, three months after the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920.

Anita Morgan, an author and IUPUI lecturer of history said, "They took it very seriously. They had spent the summer attending suffrage schools, learning about the various positions they could vote for and how does the voting machine work? And how does a paper ballot work?"

Morgan wrote a book published by the Indiana Historical Society called "'We Must Be Fearless': The Woman Suffrage Movement in Indiana."

"Right now there's a lot of interest in the election this year and 100 years ago on Nov. 2, there was intense interest on the part of women," Morgan said.

She said while there were lines they moved fairly well, "with a newspaper reporting that most women in the state voted by noon."

Morgan said in 1920, child labor was a driving issue.

"Part of the reason some industries did not want women to vote is because they were afraid they would change child labor laws if they could vote," she said, but added that, for most women voters, "just the fact that you could show up and be a citizen and vote was very, very important."

Morgan noted that like African-American women today, African-American women in 1920 were a powerful voting bloc.

She said they "really helped Republican candidates (in Indiana) that year," and helped the Democratic ticket in 1924.

This year, there are several high-profile races in Indiana involving women. One getting lots of attention is the bid for the 5th Congressional District where Republican Victoria Spartz and Democrat Christina Hale are blanketing the airwaves with mostly attack ads.

But Shahid said Hoosier women still have a ways to go when it comes running for and winning elected office.

"Despite being almost 52 percent of population, we're about 20.7 percent of the legislature. We've never had a governor from Indiana. We've never had a woman senator from Indiana," she said. "We're not advocating for one party or the other, but when women run and win, they work together regardless of political affiliation to help all citizens."

Still, she and others like Barb Pierce, waiting to vote at St. Luke's said they're encouraged by what they see.