When you need to request an absentee ballot by in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The secretary of state is giving guidance on when to ask for and mail back an absentee ballot to make sure it arrives in time to be counted:

Oct. 19: Mail application for an absentee ballot.

Oct. 27: Mail the completed ballot back to the county.

The post office and state are looking at special envelopes for absentee ballots to help the post office prioritize them.

Reasons for requesting an absentee ballot includes being at work all day, being out of town, being 65 or older and being confined to your home because of illness or injury.

If you are looking to vote in person, the poll workers will be outfitted with an N95 mask, gloves, hand sanitizer and a sneeze guard. If needed, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be made available to voters. Equipment will be sanitized after someone votes.

The state is also still in need of poll workers.