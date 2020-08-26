x
When you need to request an absentee ballot by in Indiana

If you are looking to vote in-person, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be made available to voters.
Credit: AP
Todd Gallagher prepares mail in ballot envelopes including an I Voted sticker Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Minneapolis. Absentee ballots are being requested at a record level this year. Nearly 470,000 Minnesotans have requested to vote absentee. That's an amazing 12-times the number requesting mail in voting at this point in 2018. This year's demand obliterates the demand in the 2016 Presidential election, when only 20,000 absentee ballots were requested by July 24. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The secretary of state is giving guidance on when to ask for and mail back an absentee ballot to make sure it arrives in time to be counted:

  • Oct. 19: Mail application for an absentee ballot.
  • Oct. 27: Mail the completed ballot back to the county.
  • The post office and state are looking at special envelopes for absentee ballots to help the post office prioritize them.
  • Reasons for requesting an absentee ballot includes being at work all day, being out of town, being 65 or older and being confined to your home because of illness or injury.

If you are looking to vote in person, the poll workers will be outfitted with an N95 mask, gloves, hand sanitizer and a sneeze guard. If needed, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be made available to voters. Equipment will be sanitized after someone votes.

The state is also still in need of poll workers. 

You can find out more about registering to vote or voting locations by clicking here.

