Moore will reclaim the governor’s office for Democrats after Republican Governor Larry Hogan held the position for eight years.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYLAND, USA — Wes Moore will be the next governor of Maryland after winning in the midterm election, according to the Associated Press. The historic win will make the Democrat the first Black governor of Maryland.

Moore will reclaim the governor’s office for Democrats after Republican Governor Larry Hogan held the position for eight years.

Moore is a 44-year-old combat veteran, Rhodes scholar, author and former CEO of an anti-poverty nonprofit, who ran with a "leave no one behind" slogan. According to reporting from the Associated Press, he has promised to maintain funding for the K-12 education plan with sweeping equity goals known as the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, and build on other initiatives to create equal opportunity for Maryland residents.

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Moore while Former President Donald Trump supported Moore’s opponent Republican Dan Cox, who has declined to say whether he would accept the results of the election.

Governor Hogan released a statement after congratulating Moore and his family:

"A short while ago, I spoke to Wes Moore and congratulated him on being elected as Maryland’s next governor. There is no higher calling than public service, and no greater honor than to serve the people of this great state.

Our team is committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition to the next administration, and I look forward to meeting with the governor-elect in the coming days."

Thank you, Maryland!



What an amazing night, and what an improbable journey.



I am grateful to every one of you for the hard work you put in to make tonight happen. — Wes Moore for Maryland Governor (@iamwesmoore) November 9, 2022

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Maryland midterm debate between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox