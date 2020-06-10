VP Pence coming to Indiana to cast his vote Friday

Second Lady Karen Pence will join him as they take part in early voting.

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Indiana on Friday to cast his vote. Second Lady Karen Pence will join him as they take part in early voting.

In the evening, the two will return to Washington, D.C. No additional details are being released on the visit at this time.

This week the Vice President is taking the lead role in campaigning, starting a swing through key states. Pence wants to keep the president’s supporters energized. Due to the President's COVID-19 diagnosis, it is unclear when he will be able to return to the campaign trail.

Also this week, Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will take part in a debate Wednesday night at 9 p.m. You can watch that on WTHR Channel 13.