Tipton County will use vote centers for elections

The central Indiana county becomes the 49th in Indiana to use the vote center model.

TIPTON, Ind. — Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced Friday she has accepted Tipton County's plan to become a vote center county.

"It is a win for Hoosiers each time we can make the process of casting a ballot easier and more accessible," Sullivan said. "I applaud Tipton County for adopting the vote center model, which will allow voters to cast their ballot at any location in their county."

Sullivan credited Tipton County Clerk Christy Crawford and the Tipton County Election Board for developing the vote center plan.

A vote center is a polling place where any eligible voter in the county may go to vote. The vote center model can reduce costs for counties, give local election officials more flexibility and improve convenience for voters.