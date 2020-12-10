Decision 2020: A conversation with Dr. Woody Myers

13News met with the Democratic candidate for governor to discuss some of the hot-button issues leading into the November election.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: 13News is scheduled to meet with Gov. Holcomb Oct. 14. His interview will be available on WTHR.com and on YouTube shortly after.

The presidential election is at the front of most people’s minds, but in November, Hoosiers will also be casting ballots for the governor of Indiana.

Incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb is facing Democratic challenger Dr. Woody Myers. 13News is meeting with both candidates ahead of the election to get their take on a series of topics and issues.

13News talked to Woody Myers on Sept. 25.

State response to COVID-19

At the time of this interview, Indiana was preparing to move into stage 5 of reopening. Myers spoke to how the state has handled the response to the pandemic.

"We are moving too aggressively, too quickly to open things back up," Myers said.

He said he feels the state should place tougher restrictions on mask use.

"I think that in any situation where you are not with your own family, where you are not eating, if you are within 6 to 8 feet of another person, you should be wearing a mask, and I think that should be enforced. I think it should be part of Indiana law," Myers said.

"I just know that a mask suggestion is not the same as a mask mandate," Myers said. "Because there is a certain — very small, but an important —percentage of the population that needs the stick rather than the carrot."

Myers also said he has concerns about national politics influencing the development of a vaccine. Even if approved, he said he would like to see a vaccine vetted by independent scientists and researchers.

Protests against racial injustice

Dr. Myers said the state must take an active role in police reform to encourage individual departments to look at policies and procedures.

"What it shows is that not every member of our law enforcement community is following policy, is doing the right thing with respect to individuals that are under suspicion. Our policies and practices have to change," Myers said.

He said part of his criminal justice reform plan is to ban chokehold practices outright and supply body camera and dashcams for patrol vehicles.

"Most importantly, we have to have leadership. We have to reassure the community that law enforcement is there to help, and that is a challenge today because there have been so many incidents where that doesn’t seem to be the case," Myers said.

With respect to "defunding the police," Myers said he doesn't support abolishing law enforcement but wants to reallocate funding.

"I think there are a number of incidents that that are truly more of a mental health problem than they are a legal problem," Myers said. "I would like to reprogram some of the funding that law enforcement receives so that we get mental health professionals involved."

Education

Dr. Myers said he has two priorities when it comes to education: addressing teacher pay and updating policies for standardized testing.

"My number one objective will be to listen to the teachers who are telling us exactly what the issues are," Myers said.

Myers said too often school districts face difficulties retaining talent.

"We will address teacher pay. It is not going up fast enough," he said. "When you look at the data, they are moving to other states or out of the profession altogether. There are almost 1,000 vacancies that we haven’t been able to fill."

November election

Indiana has not had a Democratic governor in more than 15 years. Myers seemingly faces major hurdles to getting elected. As a third-generation Hoosier, Myers said he is running because he believes there has not been enough accomplished in those 15 years.

"Indiana is in trouble," Myers said. "If the state of Indiana were a football team, we'd be in the bottom of the standings in so many different ways. And what I think what we need is a new coach and a new playbook."