Elections

Satellite early voting begins in Marion County

The satellite voting locations, listed below, will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 6.

INDIANAPOLIS — There are now eight more places where residents across Marion County can cast their vote early. 

Satellite voting sites opened Saturday in each of Marion County's townships. 

The satellite voting locations, listed below, will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 6. 

  1. Decatur Township Government Center
  2. Franklin Township Government Center
  3. MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center
  4. Perry Township Government Center
  5. Pike Library Branch
  6. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
  7. Thatcher Park Community Center
  8. Warren Township Government Center

People can also stop by the City-County Building to vote early. It'll be open for early voting from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. 

The last day for early voting at the City-County building is Monday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters can cast their ballots at any of the county's 185 vote centers between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

People voting in person will need a valid ID. 

More information about where to vote during early voting or on Election Day in Marion County can be found online

