Satellite early voting begins in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — There are now eight more places where residents across Marion County can cast their vote early.

Satellite voting sites opened Saturday in each of Marion County's townships.

The satellite voting locations, listed below, will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 6.

People can also stop by the City-County Building to vote early. It'll be open for early voting from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The last day for early voting at the City-County building is Monday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters can cast their ballots at any of the county's 185 vote centers between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

People voting in person will need a valid ID.