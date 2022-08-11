Ryan Mears reelected as Marion County prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Ryan Mears was reelected Tuesday night as Marion County prosecutor, beating his Republican challenger, Cyndi Carrasco.
Carrasco ran a campaign critical of Mears, claiming he was not sufficiently holding criminals accountable. She also criticized Mears following the mass shooting at a west side FedEx facility in 2021, stating the red flag law should have been applied, and honed in on Mears' policy of not prosecuting low-level marijuana cases.
Mears fought back, defending his policy to not prosecute low-level marijuana cases and arguing that conviction rates for violent crime are the highest they've ever been during his 15-year career as the county prosecutor.
In declaring victory, Mears said he will continue working to uphold the conviction rate, while building trust with the community and promoting fairness.
“I am truly grateful for the trust that voters have placed in me tonight,” said Mears. “And I’m ready to keep building a justice system worthy of the community’s trust. I will continue to strive to be a prosecutor for the people. We’ve never shied away from the tough calls, because it’s always the right time to do the right thing.”
Carrasco conceded Tuesday night in a statement that said:
“When we decided to run for Marion County Prosecutor, we knew this was an uphill climb. The odds were stacked against us running as a Republican in a blue county, but the stakes were too high not to try. Indianapolis and all of Marion County has experienced three years of record violence, and what we are doing is simply not working. When we announced our campaign, we set out to make a difference. Our campaign was about change, and although we came up short in our ultimate goal, we have made real, meaningful change. We have talked about accountability for criminals, using existing tools to prevent crime, and partnering with others to keep our communities safe. We have shaped the narrative, and we have had an impact. To Ryan Mears, I offer my congratulations, and hope you will take the trust voters have placed in you to make much-needed changes in our criminal justice system. To my family and friends, to all of our dedicated supporters, and to everyone we’ve met along this journey, thank you. Our efforts were not in vain, and I’m hopeful for Marion County.”
