Live updates and results: 2022 Indiana primary election

Follow along for primary election results and updates affecting central Indiana residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers braved the rain to return to the polls for the primary election on Tuesday, when voters decided which candidates will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.

On Primary Election Day, voters nominated nine U.S. House of Representatives candidates, one U.S. Senator as well as hundreds of state and local lawmakers.

Plus, voters said "yes" or "no" to local referendums that would give millions of dollars to five central Indiana school districts. Combined, school districts in Edinburgh, Franklin Township, Lebanon, Mt. Vernon, and Perry Township were asking for more than $280 million to raise teacher salaries, offer more classes and build new schools.

The polls closed at 6 p.m. and the votes are rolling in. Follow along below for live updates and results.

Live Election Updates and Results: