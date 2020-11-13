NBC News projects Biden as apparent winner in Georgia, Trump to win North Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS — NBC News is projecting President Donald Trump to win North Carolina with 50 percent of the votes, compared to Joe Biden's 48.6 percent with 99 percent of the votes in.
NBC News is reports Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia, securing 45.9 percent of the votes to Trump's 49.2 percent, with 99 percent of the votes in.
The projection comes as Georgia has begun a historic audit, counting nearly 5 ballots by hand. It's the largest audit in U.S. history to be counted by hand.
By NBC News' count, Biden has secured 306 electoral votes, while Trump has 232.
Former Vice President Biden became the projected winner of the presidential election on Saturday, Nov. 9. His running mate, Kamala Harris, is the first Black and Indian woman to be a Vice President-elect of the United States.