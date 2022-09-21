Marion County prosecutor candidates discuss goals, city’s violence in community forum

Prosecutor Ryan Mears and challenger Cyndi Carrasco met Tuesday night, but said it wasn't for a debate.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday night, the two candidates for Marion County prosecutor came together for a forum with the community on the city’s northwest side.

Republican Cyndi Carrasco is challenging incumbent Democrat Ryan Mears for the position.

The forum was hosted by the North Shadeland Alliance. Organizers say more than 150 questions were submitted from community members and stressed the forum was not a debate.

Many questions tackled issues concerning violent crime, the state’s near-total abortion ban, prosecution of low-level marijuana cases and the prosecutor's relationship with police.

Cameras weren’t allowed inside, but the candidates spoke to 13News afterward.

Carrasco said her platform is all about prevention, organization, partnerships and accountability.

“I simply want to be the mom that makes this community safe for my kid and for our families in our community,” she said.

Watch the full community forum here.

Crime Summit 2.0: Prosecutors Forum Hear from candidates Ryan Mears and Cyndi Carrasco as they answer questions submitted by Marion County residents. Posted by North Shadeland Alliance on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Mears said he’s fighting for a fair criminal justice system that builds trust and relationships with the community.

“One of the most important things for us is to make sure we are not only looking to punish people, but what can we do to help change behavior,” he said.

Some of the forum’s questions specifically addressed the city’s homicide rate and repeat violent offenders getting plea deals or receiving bail while awaiting trial - something Mears has received criticism for during his time in office.

“We have to hold people accountable if we think we are going to start to change what our city is experiencing in every corner of our community,” Carrasco said.

Mears said the prosecutor can make an argument about bail, but judges ultimately have the final say.

He also said, right now, the city has the highest conviction rate for homicide cases compared to previous years.

“The role and the goal of the prosecutor’s office is to do justice. Justice can take many shapes and forms and what’s important to us is that we make sure we are producing results that ultimately address the underlying cause,” Mears said.

What to know about Election Day

You have until Tuesday, Oct. 11 to register for the Nov. 8 election. You can register online, through the mail or in person.

If you qualify for absentee voting, you'll need to request a ballot at least 12 days before the election and return it by noon on Election Day.