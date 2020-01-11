Marion County polling places prepare for Tuesday

More than 180 polling places will be open in Marion County on Election Day, including the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

INDIANAPOLIS — Do the long lines of early voters in Marion County for the 2020 Presidential Election mean an equally long wait on Election Day?

Andy Downs, PFW Political Science Professor and Director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, says not necessarily.

“What people have realized is 'wow, when I early vote I can go on a day of my choosing, I can be more relaxed about it, I can go on a day of my choosing, there’s no pressure for me to get anywhere.' The research has shown the vast majority of people who are doing that are simply taking advantage of the convenience; in other words they are people who would have voted on Election Day they are just voting early, so it’s not really expanding the electorate the way a lot of people hoped it would,” he explained.

Numbers from the Indiana Secretary of State show that’s historically true.

Statewide turnout for the 2012 and 2016 Presidential Election was 58 percent; however absentee and early voting jumped 11 percent in 2016 to 33 percent.

More than 180 polling places will be open in Marion County on Election Day including the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

"I think we'll see a large amount of turnout of voting on Election Day. I think there's high interest in this election and that people will turn out,” President and Director Charlie Hyde said.

Machines have been dropped off and will be set up by Tuesday.

The venue first became a precinct in 2015. Hyde says there’s only one other similar precinct in the country.

“There's a special resonance to be able to vote for President of the United States at the home of the American President,” Hyde said.

Further making the site unique is one the exhibits on display.

“Protect the Vote” details the progression of voting in America and includes a voting machine from the 2000 Presidential Election in Florida.

“You get to see everything from the hanging chad punch voting machine to the old ca-ching machines,” Hyde explained.

That includes an old giant machine with the red “ca-ching” lever and curtains that close as you enter and flip switches to indicate your vote. It was last used in Marion County in 2000.