If approved, the voting hours at Lucas Oil Stadium for early voting will be Saturday, Oct. 31 & Sunday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Election board announced that on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, the board will hold a public meeting to add an early voting location.

Indiana law requires a unanimous vote of all three members of the county election board in a public meeting to approve the addition of an early voting location outside of the Clerk’s Office.

The board is considering Lucas Oil Stadium as an additional early voting location, which will also serve as an election day vote center.