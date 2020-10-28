x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Elections

Marion County considering Lucas Oil Stadium as Early voting location

If approved, the voting hours at Lucas Oil Stadium for early voting will be Saturday, Oct. 31 & Sunday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Credit: Rich Nye
Only 2,500 people will be allowed through the gates of Lucas Oil Stadium due to COVID-19 guidelines.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Election board announced that on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, the board will hold a public meeting to add an early voting location. 

Indiana law requires a unanimous vote of all three members of the county election board in a public meeting to approve the addition of an early voting location outside of the Clerk’s Office. 

RELATED: Marion County extends early voting hours at clerk's office location

The board is considering Lucas Oil Stadium as an additional early voting location, which will also serve as an election day vote center. 

If approved, the voting hours at Lucas Oil Stadium for early voting will be Saturday, Oct. 31 & Sunday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Related Articles