A record setting 1-in-3 Indianapolis voters, more than 200,000 of them, cast their ballots early.

INDIANAPOLIS — The last chance for voters to cast ballots before Election Day ended with a long line and hours of waiting at the City-County Building.

The line leading to the clerk's office stretched the length of building and doubled back a couple of times before reaching the door.

It would have been longer if an election worker hadn't cut the line off at the noon deadline. Dozens late arriving voters were turned away.

Dustin Bice and Adrienne Hartman were last in line with about a minute to spare.

"He said he was going to vote tomorrow," Hartman said.

"She said she was going," Bice replied. "I'm like 'I'll come with you. Let's get it done and make sure our vote gets in.'"

Many voters waited in line more than three hours. They didn't want risk even longer lines on Election Day.

The line of early voters runs the length of the city county building and back a couple of times @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/JB0KJUmIq7 — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) November 2, 2020

"I think the lines will be crazier than what's right here," said Bobby Woods as he waited patiently.

Election officials are expecting another record setting turn out on Election Day. More long lines are likely.

"But at the end of the day it is more than 200 thousand people we know will not be in line tomorrow," explained Russell Hollis, deputy director of the Marion County Clerk's Office. But Hollis still expects long lines.

Over the weekend, more than 7,000 voters cast ballots at Lucas Oil Stadium.