Lessons learned that helped Marion County voting run more smoothly

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Election Center on East Washington Street was full of people Wednesday counting the 211,000 ballots cast by mail or at one of the county's half dozen early voting sites.

Russell Hollis, Deputy Director of the Marion County Clerks Office said some 40 percent of registered voters in Marion County voted early, setting a record.

The record number contributed to the long lines and waits prior to Election Day. But Hollis said making some adjustments helped in the final days.

That included using Lucas Oil Stadium as an early voting center the weekend before the election as well as on Election Day, along with Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"Their set-up and layout allowed for a flow of large amounts of voters to get in and out quickly," Hollis said.

The clerk's office also expanded early voting hours at the City-County Building in the final days before the election.

And it was the first general election where Marion County voters didn't have to vote at their precinct. They could vote at any of the 187 polling places across the county.

Dr. Laura Wilson, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis said, "these are ways to make it more accessible for voters and make it easier for them to participate."

She said changes for mail-in voting would also make voting more accessible. Hoosier voters still needed an excuse to vote absentee.

"Indiana was one of the five states didn't allow the no-excuse absentee voting, so you couldn't just mail in a ballot unless you had one of the 11 identifiable excuses," Wilson said.

Concerns about COVID-19 was not one of the excuses. Changing that is up to the state, but adding more early voting sites is up to the three voting members of the Marion County Election Board.