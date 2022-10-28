IndyGo to offer free rides on Election Day

The service, which applies for both fixed-route and IndyGo Access, will be provided by AARP Indiana in partnership with the IndyGo Foundation.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo announced Friday it will provide free rides on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The service, which applies for both fixed-route and IndyGo Access and lasts until 10 p.m., will be provided by AARP Indiana in partnership with the IndyGo Foundation.

"Election Day is a critically important time for us in this country," IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans said in a statement. "Transportation should never be a barrier for those taking advantage of their civic duty. That's why IndyGo and its partners worked to ensure no one has to worry about how they will get to the polls to make their voice heard."

IndyGo said riders can plan their trips using the Transit app, the MyStop app, Google Maps, or by visiting indygo.com/plan-your-trip.