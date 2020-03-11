Indy sports venues welcome voters on Election Day

Lucas Oil Stadium already hosted early voting last weekend. Bankers Life Fieldhouse welcomes voters Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Stadiums and arenas that have sat mostly empty during the pandemic are now serving as voting centers across the country.

The home of the Pacers is not sure when the team will return. That made the building available on Election Day as a voting center.

"This year is obviously a little bit different,” said Danny Lopez, Pacers Sports & Entertainment Vice President. “It'll be nice to have people back in the building again for us. While it's a little bit of a different event, we've got a top-notch team that's accustomed to putting on world class events."



39 voting machines will be set up in the entry pavilion for any Marion County voter to cast their ballot. The Pacers are one of 23 NBA teams that have provided their arenas or practice facilities as voting sites.

NBA players pushed for voter engagement after a summer of unrest.

Back in August, professional sports shut down briefly after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Indy native George Hill of the Milwaukee Bucks spoke for many players when his team in protest refused to take the court for a playoff game.



"We encourage all citizens to educate themselves,” said Hill on Aug. 26. “Take peaceful and responsible action and remember to vote on November 3rd."



Almost 7,500 people voted early at Lucas Oil Stadium over the weekend. Both the Stadium and the Fieldhouse are voting centers Tuesday.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse has not hosted a sporting event since the coronavirus canceled the Big Ten Men's Basketball tournament back in March.

They probably won’t be cheering at the Fieldhouse Tuesday, but voters can make their voices heard by casting a ballot.