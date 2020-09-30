Members of IU debate team weigh in on first presidential debate

"This was more of a horrible fight that happens at Thanksgiving dinner when all the family arrives."

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If Tuesday's presidential debate left your head spinning, you're in good company. Members of Indiana University's debate team watched virtually with their debate coach.

Cam Dehmlow-Dunne called the sparring "sort of (a) Twitter fight...neither candidate was able to complete an argument...I wanted more substantive digging into what the points were."

Mehul Gupta agreed.

"There were a lot of personal jabs at one another but not much substance," Gupta said.

IU Director of Debate Brian DeLong said Tuesday night was "nowhere near a debate, especially if you compare it to what college students do every weekend throughout the year."

DeLong also coaches middle school and high school students at debate camps.

"Our students are able to take turns and follow time limits, where they speak, listen and respond to one another," DeLong said. "This was more of a horrible fight that happens at Thanksgiving dinner when all the family arrives. It's not the norm we teach the college, high school or middle school debater."

"It's an important reminder we should all vote and take part in the political process because who's up on stage is only determined by voters," Gupta said.

DeLong said he's counting on next week's vice presidential debate to restore decorum to the process.