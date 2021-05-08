Secretary of state brings voter registration, voting machines to Indiana State Fair visitors

Secretary of State Holli Sullivan was at the fair, as well, answering questions about the new voting machines and keeping our elections safe. There were also sample voting machines at the secretary of state's booth, which potential voters could try out.

"To be able to have Hoosiers come out and do a test ballot, some fun things on the ballot about your favorite fair food and things like that and ask questions about the process and see that these machines are not hooked up to the internet and to learn about the safeguards that are in place for Hoosiers in our election process," said Sullivan.