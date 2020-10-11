Indiana AG joins others in challenging Pennsylvania absentee ballot deadline

The attorneys general argue Pennsylvania voters had enough time to return absentee ballots by Election Day.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill joined five other attorneys general in challenging a court decision on Pennsylvania’s absentee ballot receipt deadline.

The brief to the U.S. Supreme Court argues that, under the Constitution, state legislatures must choose the point at which states stop receiving absentee ballots and start counting votes — not state courts such as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has correctly stated previously that courts should not attempt to usurp the authority of state legislatures in matters related to election laws,” Attorney General Hill said. “With this brief, we are simply asking the Supreme Court to continue to uphold that principle.”