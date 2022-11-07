Hamilton County investigating alleged voter interference

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations of voter interference.
"We take criminal allegations very seriously and I want to assure the public that this complaint will be reviewed with the utmost diligence in conjunction with the Hamilton County Elections Board," Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said in a news release.
The sheriff's office did not share additional details of what happened since it is an ongoing investigation.
Early voting continues in Hamilton County on Monday until noon ET. Voting on Election Day takes place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Click here for what you need to know about voting in the midterm election in central Indiana.
