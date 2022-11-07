Hamilton County investigating alleged voter interference

The sheriff's office did not share additional details of what happened since it is an ongoing investigation.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations of voter interference.

"We take criminal allegations very seriously and I want to assure the public that this complaint will be reviewed with the utmost diligence in conjunction with the Hamilton County Elections Board," Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said in a news release.

Early voting continues in Hamilton County on Monday until noon ET. Voting on Election Day takes place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

