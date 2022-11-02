Here's how you can get a free, discounted ride to the polls on election day

Lime is offering free rides right now to support early voting. The free rides will continue into election day.

INDIANAPOLIS — Several companies including IndyGo, Lyft and Lime are helping voters get to their polling locations for little to no cost.

“We are proud to do our part to increase voter turnout in Indianapolis this year, and we are excited to offer free rides to poll sites throughout the early voting period and on Election Day," said LeAaron Foley, Director of Government Relations at Lime.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. This year, Indiana voters will elect one U.S. Senator, nine U.S. Representatives, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State and Auditor of State as well as hundreds of state and local lawmakers.

If you're looking for a ride so you can cast your vote, here's what you need to know:

IndyGo will provide free rides on election day. IndyGo said riders can plan their trips using the Transit app, the MyStop app, Google Maps, or by visiting indygo.com/plan-your-trip.

Election Day is ONE WEEK away. All IndyGo routes are fare-free on November 8, brought to you by @AARPIndiana in partnership with @IPTFoundation. Any questions on how to ride with us? We’ve got you covered. pic.twitter.com/AcRe4xC7gN — IndyGo (@IndyGoBus) November 1, 2022

Lyft is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code VOTE22. It'll also donate free or heavily discounted ride codes to nonprofit partners whose communities traditionally face barriers when getting to the polls.

Lime is doing Lime to the Polls in all U.S. cities. Riders in Indianapolis can use the code LIMETOTHEPOLLS22 for two 30-minute rides to and from their polling place. The code is live now, ahead of election day, to support early voting.

"We understand that Indianapolis residents sometimes have a long way to go to get to their polling location and do not always have affordable and accessible transportation options to go and cast their vote," Foley said. "Lime to the Polls allows us at Lime to help voters get to their polling place on our e-scooters or connect them to public transportation options to make their trips a bit more convenient."