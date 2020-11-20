The deadline is 5 p.m.

ATLANTA — Georgia has completed its unprecedented hand count of nearly 5 million votes in the 2020 presidential election and today, 17 days after Election Day, the state is set to certify Joe Biden as the winner.

The deadline is laid out clearly in state law - "Not later than 5:00 P.M. on the seventeenth day following the date on which such election was conducted, the Secretary of State shall certify the votes" - and Georgia will, in the end, have used just about all the time the law allows.

A meticulous process for counting all the absentee ballots - and military and overseas ballots, and provisional ballots - stretched into the days after Nov. 3, and that then gave way to the hand-count audit that's been conducted across the Peach State for the last week. Don't get too excited thinking it's over. Once results are certified, losing candidates within .5% - including President Trump - are entitled to request an official machine recount.

Which means sometime next week, a true recount will likely begin.

Oh, and then we still have two Senate races to settle, with campaigning expected for the next month-plus ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs between Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and their Democratic challengers, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Politics, this year, doesn't stop in the Peach State.

1:50 p.m. | The vice president is at the first of two rallies he'll attend in metro Atlanta today, this one in Cherokee County.

1:35 p.m. | The Secretary of State's Office has issued a correction this afternoon - results are not yet certified. Their deadline is 5 p.m.

12:45 p.m. | We know, we know - recount, what do you mean recount? Didn't we just do that?

What just happened was an audit, required to be performed before election results are certified. An audit is only done on one particular race to confirm the results largely look as they should - in this case, the Secretary of State chose the presidential election, which was too close to do a simple audit of. So they performed a whole hand count of Georgia's 5 million ballots.

Now that the results are certified, President Trump is entitled to request an official recount by machines, because he is within 0.5% of Joe Biden.

12:35 p.m. | The Secretary of State has certified the results, making Joe Biden the winner in Georgia. President Trump, who is within 0.5% of Biden, will have two business days - so a deadline of Tuesday - to request an official machine recount.

11:40 a.m. | The Carter Center, which extensively monitored the audit, has endorsed it as a success:

The conduct of the audit, which constituted the largest hand tally of an election race in U.S. history, was particularly impressive given that counties had less than 48 hours to prepare for the process, which was carried out in a highly politicized environment and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with rolling start times, decided at the county level, many of the counties finished counting and uploading their ballots ahead of the Wednesday deadline. All counties completed their work by the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Nov. 18.



The Carter Center, which has observed more than 110 elections in 39 countries, was the only nonpartisan organization monitoring the audit and was credentialed by the office of the secretary of state to provide an impartial assessment of the implementation of the audit process. It had the same access provided to the political party monitors who were present throughout the state. Over five days, The Carter Center deployed 68 monitors to 24 counties. The counties monitored by The Carter Center account for more than 60 percent of votes cast and audited. Completing forms specifically designed for the audit, Carter Center monitors systematically collected information on each step of the process, including the work of the two-person audit boards and the vote review panels, and the uploading of tally information into the open-source data collection system known as ARLO. With the exception of a few instances where counties initially were not aware of the Carter Center’s accreditation, the Center’s personnel were welcomed by election officials and were able to conduct their monitoring activities without hindrance.





10:46 a.m. | Also, no word yet on whether the results have officially been certified by the Secretary of State or not.

10:45 a.m. | An elections manager in DeKalb County was fired for a "blatant disregard" of protocols that resulted in 59 ballots being omitted from the county's total. Full statement below:

It has come to our attention that a DeKalb VRE manager, who is now a former employee, failed to follow our established protocols and blatantly disregarded the required processes we utilize to account for and record all legal and verified ballots. According to our internal review, this is the same person that made the human error in failing to follow protocols which caused our previous recertification. Since the employee’s departure, management’s corrective actions and reviews ultimately yielded 59 additional ballots that were omitted from our count. All of our internal reviews indicate that these two omissions were primarily caused by a single employee’s negligent failure to follow protocol and are in no way reflective of our collective efforts to maintain the highest standards for election safety, security and transparency. We immediately notified the Georgia Secretary of State upon discovery of this error and look forward to officially certifying the November 3rd General Election results. The voters of DeKalb did their part in casting their ballots this election cycle and we refuse to allow the reckless acts of one irresponsible former employee to discredit this entire election and the votes of more than 373,000 DeKalb County residents. To protect against this type of human error, we continue to closely monitor all activity in this election cycle, stressing strict compliance with protocols to ensure the integrity of this process and implementing all appropriate corrective action as necessary, including personnel matters.

9:05 a.m. | CNN's Jim Sciutto reports, citing Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs, that Georgia's election results will be certified at 10 a.m.:

Breaking: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he will certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, and will formalize the presidential results after a statewide audit.



8:30 a.m. | Here is the full Sec. of State press conference.

8:20 a.m. | Worth noting it's not clear all those changes will be met enthusiastically by the opposite side of the aisle. Democrats have frequently claimed over the last decade voter ID laws suppress the vote, a contention Raffensperger rejected with his comments in the press conference. They have also frequently resisted calls to pare down voter rolls, arguing voter purges inadvertently disenfranchise many lawful voters.

The secretary, though, argued the reforms would accomplish the goal of "upholding peoples' faith in democracy," following a contentious process that has played out in Georgia under a razor-thin margin in the presidential election.

8:15 a.m. | Here's a basic rundown of the reforms the Secretary of State believes would build trust in Georgia's election system:

Legislation to allow the Secretary of State's Office to intervene in counties that have "systemic ongoing problems" with election administration

Absentee balloting changes, including a voter ID requirement, which he said would remove signature matching altogether and make absentee balloting "move from a subjective system to an objective system."

More discretionary power to challenge voters suspected of not living where they vote.

8:12 a.m.| Secretary of State Raffensperger only spoke briefly, proposing a number of reforms that he said would enhance trust in Georgia's election system.

7:52 a.m. | In addition to Vice President Pence visiting Georgia today - following on the heels of high-profile visits by Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Tom Cotton - another big-name Republican will be in Georgia on Monday.

The GOP is fighting hard to retain the Senate, and will send Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst to a campaign event in Spalding County on Monday, the latest to help spur rallies for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their reelection bids.

7:50 a.m. | We're expecting Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to deliver remarks in about 10 minutes.

6:45 a.m. | Up bright and early? Good! You'll be with us then when the Secretary of State's Office provides an update on what to expect today.

