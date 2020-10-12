Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Augusta today, ahead of a Joe Biden visit Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Georgia today for a rally in Augusta, as Joe Biden announced he will be here as well on Tuesday.

The high-profile visits signal how the Georgia Senate runoff races are beginning to take center stage.

Meanwhile, the various legal challenges against Georgia's election results are seemingly taking a backseat for the moment to the Supreme Court lawsuit sought by Texas that President Donald Trump appears to be pinning his hopes on.

Georgia's response to that lawsuit, on why it should not be heard, is due today at 3 p.m.

Legal analyst Page Pate has told 11Alive that lawsuit has "almost zero chance of succeeding."

In addition to the Texas suit, there are three major lawsuits that are still working their way through the system - two of them already having been dealt significant losses.

To this point, these challenges have not posed a serious threat to Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. Dozens have been filed around the country, and often - as in the case of the so-called "Kraken" suit - they are being thrown out for simple procedural deficiencies before even being heard on the merits.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

(Note: All times are Eastern)

9:25 a.m. | House representatives in the hearing below will not be permitted to question the witnesses, who are speaking in support of President Trump's lawsuit.

Rep. Shaw Blackmon, the chairman of the committee, said representatives from the Secretary of State's Office were invited to the hearing, but declined to participate.

9:05 a.m. | The Georgia House Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the election is now beginning. You can watch it here.

7:40 a.m. | Couple more items to highlight this morning:

We don't really have any details on the nature of this one yet, but state GOP Chairman David Shafer says another federal lawsuit has been filed against Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger over the election:

Twelfth Congressional District Republican Committee filed a federal lawsuit earlier tonight against @GaSecofState Brad Raffensperger challenging his mismanagement of absentee ballots. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) December 10, 2020

It's not clear what outcome that lawsuit would be seeking. Shafer's own lawsuit has asked a state court to nullify the presidential election results and order a new one.

And state Sen. William Ligon says he is filing an amicus brief in support of the Texas lawsuit. It's unclear if other state legislators will join him, as he called for in a tweet.

6:30 a.m. | Another thing to look out for in that Texas lawsuit today - Georgia (along with the three other states involved) has until 3 p.m. to submit a response to the Supreme Court, on why the case should not be heard.

6:00 a.m. | Busy morning already - Joe Biden's staff has alerted news organizations that he'll be here on Tuesday to campaign on behalf of Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Meanwhile, there are a few noteworthy things going on today: