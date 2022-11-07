Election Day 2022 food freebies and deals

INDIANAPOLIS — Election Day isn't just a day to celebrate democracy in action, it's also a day for some food freebies and deals.
A number of restaurants will be making democracy delicious with deals Tuesday. Here's a list of the offers found by Offers.com - so you can get out the vote and get in on deals:
- Burger King - At Burger King, all voters get treated like royalty, which is why you need to sign up on the BK app prior to Sept. 18. New users who place an online order for $3 or more can enjoy a free Whopper. To take advantage of this offer, you must add the coupon to your online order. The offer is available on delivery orders, too.
- The Cheesecake Factory - Get in on this special The Cheesecake Factory deal that you can take advantage of now until Nov. 10. You can get a complimentary slice of cheesecake when spending $25 or more on a pickup order. To use the deal, just enter LUNCHSLICE at checkout – it’s only available until 3 p.m.
- Jimmy John’s - It always pays off to sign up for any restaurant’s rewards program, and one that you need to become a part of right away is Jimmy John’s. After signing up for the sub shop’s Freaky Fast Rewards and making your first order, you’ll earn a free sandwich. Just be sure to become a member and place your first order by Nov. 8 to have yourself some free grub after casting your ballot.
- Kona Grill - If you want to let loose for a bit after taking to the polls, head on over to Kona Grill after 2 p.m. for the epic happy hour menu. Enjoy delicious drinks and small bites, including fish tacos, Kona sliders, Kona margaritas and more. The specials are available from 2 pm. to 6 p.m. prices start at $3 for select food options, and they can be enjoyed in the restaurant, on the outdoor patio or for takeout.
- McAlister’s Deli - Starting Nov. 3, McAlister’s Deli will be offering rewards members a buy one, get one free sandwich on their accounts. The sandwich deal must be redeemed by Nov. 17 and can be used on the app and in-store with the code SANDWICH22. If you aren’t a rewards member, sign up here to get the deal.
- Popeyes - In need of a quick pick-me-up after casting your vote in the midterm elections? Head over to Popeyes to reward yourself with a buy one, get one free chicken sandwich. Starting Nov. 3 through Nov. 9, customers who order a chicken sandwich combo using the Popeyes app or website can get an additional classic or spicy chicken sandwich for free.
- Sbarro - Get a free slice when you join The Slice Society and purchase a beverage at Sbarro.
- Sonic - When ordering through the Sonic app or online, enjoy the Sonic Cheeseburger for half price. This offer is available every Tuesday after 5 p.m. Plus, get half-price drinks and slushes.
- Steak ’n Shake - When you download and sign up on the Steak ’n Shake rewards app, you will be rewarded a free specialty milkshake.
- Wendy’s - Do you plan on heading to the polls early on Tuesday? If so, start your day off on the right note by going to Wendy’s and treating yourself to a mighty breakfast combo. You have the option of choosing from Sausage or Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant, and a small seasoned potatoes for only $3.
- White Castle - A free combo on Election Day? That’s right! New members who sign up for Craver Nation in the White Castle app can score a complimentary combo meal.
- Zaxby’s - Treat yourself to a Big Zax Snak on the house at Zaxby’s by downloading their new app. If you’re already a Zax rewards member, just update the app to get the awesome deal.
Speaking of deals, if you need a ride to the polls there are several companies offering free or reduced rides including IndyGo, Lyft, Bird and Lime.