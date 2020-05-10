Final day to register to vote; Here's how to get it done in time

Hoosiers can register to vote by visiting www.IndianaVoters.com, or submitting an application to register in person at their local county clerk's office.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday Oct. 5 is the final day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election. Registering also allows you to request an absentee ballot or early vote.

Hoosiers can register to vote by visiting www.IndianaVoters.com, or submitting an application to register in person at their local county clerk's office. Voters registering in the county clerk’s office need to do it by close of business, and voters registering online have until midnight.

The website www.IndianaVoters.com, also allows people to confirm their voter registration, look up their polling place, get driving directions to their polling location, find out who's on their ballot, track their absentee ballot application, and contact local election officials.

In order to be eligible to register to vote, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States,

Be at least 18 years old by Election Day,

Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election; and

Not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

“I urge all Hoosiers to exercise their right to vote,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “It only takes a few minutes to register and can be done online at any time.”

Voters with questions can also call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.

The state deadline for an Absentee Ballot Application (ABS-MAIL) is Oct. 22 by 11.59 p.m. The ballot must be filled out and postmarked by Election Day, Nov 3. Under a new federal court ruling, the ballot could then be counted if it arrives up to 10 days after Election Day.