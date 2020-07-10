Federal court rules against expanding Indiana's absentee voting, hold on how long absentee ballots can be counted

Two federal court rulings will affect how Hoosiers will be able to vote in the General Election.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two federal court rulings will affect how Hoosiers will be able to vote in the General Election.

A federal appellate court upheld Indiana’s absentee voting law, which allows only some categories of voters, including the elderly, to cast absentee ballots. The court found the right to vote does not include a right to cast a mail-in ballot.

Also, a federal district court put its decision to allow absentee ballots to be counted up to 10 days after Election Day on hold for a week. Indiana law had said that absentee ballots would need to be received by noon on Election Day to be counted. The Court ruled that as long as it was postmarked by Election Day, it could be counted up to 10 days after, but that decision is now on hold.

“The message is starting to get through that courts should not be tinkering with election laws within a month of Election Day, even during the pandemic,” said Attorney General Curtis Hill. “The U.S. Supreme Court has said that courts should not issue election-related injunctions at the eleventh hour, and perhaps that standard is starting to resonate.”

The state deadline for an Absentee Ballot Application (ABS-MAIL) is Oct. 22 by 11.59 p.m.