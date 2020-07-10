Donut counties see record-breaking early voter turnout

The first day of early voting saw more than 8,200 ballots cast across 11 counties.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — At early voting sites all around central Indiana, there were lines of voters stretching up and down sidewalks and wrapping around the block.

At the Johnson County Courthouse in Franklin Wednesday, day two of early voting brought lines of about a half hour. 13News was told 482 people cast ballots by noon.

"It's very important this year," said Diane Glithero, Franklin.

"He wanted to vote early so here we are," said Terri Duke, Franklin.

"We didn't want to stand in line but looks like we are," added Terri's husband, Steve.

"Even with the social distancing and everything, they were really quick at getting us through," said Ruth Shores who came to vote with her mom from Whiteland.

"And it's a nice day," Shores' mother Sylvia Kessler said. "We don't have to stand outside in the rain or anything waiting."

Johnson County Clerk Trena McLaughlin said the numbers are way up from the last presidential election. She's certain that mail-in ballots will set a record.

"We've mailed out about 13,000," McLaughlin said. "We have received 5,500 back so far. That's definitely record breaking. Typically for a presidential election, we'll probably do around 1,400 to 1,800 by mail."

Record breaking is the theme in all the donut counties. The first day of early voting saw more than 8,200 ballots cast across 11 counties.

Many are reporting two, three, even four times what they had for the first day of early voting in the last presidential election.

Early Voting Totals - Tuesday

Bartholomew: 729

Boone: 640

Brown: 177

Hamilton: 2,106

Hancock: 442

Hendricks: 657

Johnson: 834

Madison: 267

Monroe: 899

Morgan: 1,222

Shelby: 311

In Johnson County, voters gave varying reasons as to why they chose to cast a ballot early.

"I'm actually not going to be here on voting day and I just didn't want to send it a mail-in ballot wasn't sure about that," Shores said.

"Hoping to beat some crowds because we figured a lot of people are going to be voting this year," said Mike Glithero, Franklin.

The clerk is encouraged by the turnout and said she has a much larger team of poll workers to handle the increased number of voters. She's also been reassuring voters about accuracy and security.

"There's no fraud that can be involved," McLaughlin said. "Even if they requested a paper ballot, completed it and come to the courthouse, it'll show they have voted. We did have a voter who wanted to test the machines. They'd already returned a paper ballot and tried to vote the machines and our system would not allow that. He told us he wanted to test the system and it showed he couldn't vote twice."

Johnson County has several more early voting sites opening up later this month. You can find a list by clicking here.