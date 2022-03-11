Marion County Election Board makes last-minute Election Day adjustments

The Marion County Election Board is making sure your vote is secure and ensuring poll workers are ready for the big day.

INDIANAPOLIS — With the midterm election less than a week away, the Marion County Election Board is making sure your vote is secure and ensuring poll workers are ready for the big day, with security a top priority.

Marion Country Director of Elections Brienne Delaney said their mindset has shifted to full-on Election Day preparations and safety precautions.

Delaney said they're finishing up training classes and preparing to send their machines to polling locations.

There have already been some security threats during early voting around the country. However, election officials said there have been no specific security threats in Marion County.

"I'm aware of nothing that has happened in Indianapolis, nor of any specific threats that are being placed against our county or our polling sites," Delaney said. "But I will say that is a concern of our poll workers that we've been hearing throughout training, that they are concerned for their safety somewhat. I don't want to make it sound like that's a huge issue, but it has come up in a few of our training classes."

The Marion County Election Board stays in contact with IMPD.

"We'll be in communication on Election Day with them and have ways to communicate about if we hear our poll workers have called 911 and vice versa to be able to communicate with each other, so we're all aware of what's going on at the polling locations," Delaney said.

Meanwhile, Delaney said voter turnout is down so far in Marion County, with 21,000 votes. Based on that number, she expects the downward trend to continue on Election Day.

Delaney said tensions can still be high. Marion County poll workers are able to attend de-escalation training, where they learn how to deal with anyone who is upset emotionally.