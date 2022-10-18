Indiana Democrats sign pledge with 7 promises to women ahead of general election

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Democrats are urging politicians to sign their "Contract with Women," a list of promises to women that they hope will help give them a boost in the upcoming general election.
The Indiana Democratic Party launched its "Contract With Women" tour on Monday. The party described the tour as a statewide effort calling on politicians to sign a pledge with seven promises to women.
Those promises include:
- Restoring abortion protections at the federal level
- Expanding access to birth control and other contraceptives
- Improving Indiana's maternal mortality rate
- Passing workplace protections for women, especially pregnant women
- Repealing state taxes on hygiene products
- Improving access to childcare
- Creating a statewide Pre-K system
Politicians running for federal, state and local offices gathered at the statehouse Monday morning to physically sign the document.
"Democrats will take our contract to every corner of the state and show our commitment to women and babies," said Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis. "This contract is our promise to Hoosier's first and not special interest."
Indiana currently has a Republican super-majority at the state level.
In a statement to 13News, Luke Thomas with the Indiana Republican Party argued that the Democrats are out of touch and focusing on "rhetoric."
“As we saw this morning in the latest New York Times poll, which showed a 32-point swing among independent female voters toward Republicans since September, Democrats continue to be out of touch with women and everyday Americans and the issues they’re facing — all due to their failed agenda," Thomas said. "While they continue to focus on rhetoric, we’ll continue to focus on delivering results and tackling the issues that matter most.”