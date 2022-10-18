Indiana Democrats sign pledge with 7 promises to women ahead of general election

The contract lays out seven promises to women, including restoring abortion protections at the federal level and expanding access to birth control.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Democrats are urging politicians to sign their "Contract with Women," a list of promises to women that they hope will help give them a boost in the upcoming general election.

The Indiana Democratic Party launched its "Contract With Women" tour on Monday. The party described the tour as a statewide effort calling on politicians to sign a pledge with seven promises to women.

Those promises include:

Restoring abortion protections at the federal level

Expanding access to birth control and other contraceptives

Improving Indiana's maternal mortality rate

Passing workplace protections for women, especially pregnant women

Repealing state taxes on hygiene products

Improving access to childcare

Creating a statewide Pre-K system

Politicians running for federal, state and local offices gathered at the statehouse Monday morning to physically sign the document.

"Democrats will take our contract to every corner of the state and show our commitment to women and babies," said Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis. "This contract is our promise to Hoosier's first and not special interest."

Indiana currently has a Republican super-majority at the state level.

In a statement to 13News, Luke Thomas with the Indiana Republican Party argued that the Democrats are out of touch and focusing on "rhetoric."