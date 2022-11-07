How to report election fraud, abuse, voter interference

The Department of Justice’s Election Day Program makes sure there are federal law enforcement and prosecutors ready to review and investigate credible reports.

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal law enforcement and prosecutors are standing by to respond to accusations of election fraud or abuse. The U.S. Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District encourages witnesses with evidence to report concerns – so his office and other federal agencies can investigate credible threats and prosecute if necessary.

The Department of Justice’s Election Day Program makes sure there are federal law enforcement and prosecutors ready to review and investigate credible reports of voter interference, threats to poll workers and other actions that violate federal election laws.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers appointed Assistant United States Attorney Tiffany Preston to serve as his District Election Officer. She oversees voting-related complaints in 60 Indiana counties including Marion.

Anyone who witnesses or has evidence of election fraud, voting rights violations or threats of violence to voters, candidates or poll workers can file a complaint in numerous ways.

The number of the District Election Officer is 317-226-6333. Hoosiers can also reach out to the FBI Indianapolis Field Office at 317-595-4000.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division also has a website where you can file a complaint. That division handles issues like discrimination while trying to vote, registration issues, and lack of accessibility.

Myers stresses complaints need hard facts for federal law enforcement and prosecutors to follow.

"You know there's a difference between 'I think things might be not right here,' and 'I have a specific, you know, factual circumstance that I observed or have knowledge of and I think you need to look into,'” he said. “We want to know about specific instances of anything that is wrong and federal law enforcement so we can figure out if there's something there to investigate or prosecute."

He couldn't say how many cases his office is currently looking into. 13News did ask if there were recent convictions concerning election fraud. Myers said no.

“Thankfully, in recent years, we have not had a case we have charged in that area,” he said.

He also said there are no recent cases out of his office involving voter fraud.

“Nationally, those issues are very rare and come up few and far between,” Myers said. “Every year, millions and millions of votes are cast without any of those concerns. I’m not going to say our systems are perfect, of course they’re not, but this office has not had prosecutions in recent years.”

Myers says violence is his biggest concern. Nationally there have been reports of threats to poll workers. However, 13News reached out to federal and local agencies and there are no reports of an increase in violence or threats of violence against election officials.

"Just remember that there's a line between disagreement and violent intimidation,” he said. “And there's no reason to cross that to make your voice heard."