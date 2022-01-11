Brown County Schools referendum would help fund district's adult career resource center

The renewal of a referendum voters approved in 2016 is on this month's ballot.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts are asking voters to invest in their community's schools in this month's election.

A referendum in Brown County may have the highest stakes for students and staff.

The project would renew a referendum voters approved in 2016 and increase taxes by a little over $3 a month for the typical homeowner to pay for programming at the Early Childhood Center and Adult Career Resource Center.

Brown County Schools said if the referendum doesn't pass, the district will have to make major cuts to academics, arts and athletics, plus freeze wages, cut teacher positions and increase class sizes.