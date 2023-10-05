Libertarian and Democratic Socialist facing off on near east side of Marion County

No Republican candidate is running. Instead, there is a Libertarian and a Democratic Socialist.

MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — We are now just a few weeks away from Election Day. In Marion County, several new candidates are trying to win your vote.

That’s why 13News is taking a closer look at the issues driving people to the polls.

In District 13 on the near east side, there is a race unlike any other.

No Republican candidate is running. Instead, there is a Libertarian and a Democratic Socialist.

Libby Glass, Libertarian Candidate for District 13

Libby Glass is on the ballot as a Libertarian. She moved to the near east side five years ago and became involved with Libertarianism. This is her first time running for a political position.

“Libertarians are for small governments, and I am a “NAP” Libertarian, which means I am a non-aggression principle Libertarian. That basically means, 'Don’t take my stuff. Don’t hurt me. Get off my lawn,'” Glass said.

Glass said she decided to run after the primary when she noticed there was only one candidate on the ballot.

“I don’t want the government in your life, I want to keep it out as much as possible. I am a Minarchist Libertarian, which means I do think there is room for a government, and I wouldn’t snap my fingers and immediately get rid of everything, that’s crazy," Glass said. "I do think we need to make it more efficient and get rid of the things we don’t necessarily need.”

Jesse Brown, Democratic Socialist for District 13

Jesse Brown is on the ballot as a Democrat but prefers to be described as a Democratic Socialist. Brown said he has always been a political person and has volunteered for other candidates in recent years.

He has lived in District 13 for 15 years and grew up in Irvington.

“So, what a Democratic Socialist is, is a person who believes we need democracy everywhere in our society. That means in our government, I am pushing for a lot more transparency, openness and collaboration with the community,” Brown said. “I’ve always voted Democrat. I’ve never voted for any other party and yet with a supermajority on the council, I’m not seeing things getting better. They are still getting worse for my neighbors. That's unacceptable.”

“I don’t think what we need right now is less government. We need a government that actually does what it is supposed to do, which is to represent the people,” Brown said. “I think we need to raise taxes on the rich. The state will prevent us from doing all of that and my colleagues on the council won’t agree with me on that, but I will be pushing in that direction and helping build new revenue streams.”

Gun violence

Even though the candidates have different political views, they agree on the issues facing the community.

Like everywhere in the city, people are concerned about gun violence. In District 13, there have been at least 10 homicides this year.

Neither Brown nor Glass thinks the problem will be solved by the mayor or the police.

Glass wants to treat each neighborhood differently, saying they all have varying needs when it comes to crime.

“I don’t think that general overview solutions are going to work for each individual section because Emerson Heights is way different than Cottage Homes and Holy Cross,” Glass said.

Glass also believes there needs to be more focus on mental health and conflict resolution. She wants the solutions to be more community-based.

“I think the Ten Point Coalition is a good idea. In their neighborhoods, they have lowered crime. So, I would like to expand on that and give them support,” Glass said.

As for Brown, he said he doesn’t agree with the mayor on everything, but does agree that the Indy Peace Fellowship is working.

“It’s not a surprise when we see young people get involved with crime and violence when they don’t see another way they can live a healthy, productive life,” Brown said.

He wants to expand the opportunities for our young people in his district, by adding more job training and apprenticeships.

“With the state laws the way they are, we are not going to get guns out of the hands of kids. We just have to show them that there are better options and it’s not just kids," Brown said. "There are people of all ages who need to see there is more to gain from working peacefully with each other than there is by trying to take the shortcut of a gun.”

Housing

Home prices in Marion County are skyrocketing and the high interest rates aren’t helping.

But buyers aren't the only ones who are suffering. Renters are also being hit with these rising prices.

“We have certainly seen escalating rental prices,” said Amy Nelson, the executive director of the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. “We are one of the few states in the country where that has not stopped. It has continued to increase for us particularly here in Marion County.”

Glass and Brown have different approaches to the problem.

Glass said she spoke with a resident who is looking to live in Woodruff Place and is building a new house on a vacant lot. The vacant lot needs to be cleared, but she said he is having trouble getting the permits.

Glass believes there are too many regulations when it comes to building homes.

“Those hurdles are huge. I would like to go through the regulations and tear down some outdated ones, maybe see which one’s conflict between state and county,” Glass said.

As for Brown, he said there are a lot of people in his district who are struggling. He wants to see less evictions and more rights for renters. He is also seeing rising property taxes affect families who have lived in their homes for decades.

“They are at risk of being forced out of their family homes because property taxes go up, fixed incomes do not and so they are just getting squeezed,” Brown said.

Roads

When it comes to roads and infrastructure, Glass and Brown have similar positions and experiences.

“In the last 10 years, we have lost seven tires and three rims on our roads,” Brown said.

“I’ve bent two rims in the last two years,” Glass said.

The city is investing in residential roads, sidewalks and alleyways. Just this month, the City-County Council approved a request from the Department of Public Works for $25 million to fix residential streets.

But both candidates say that’s still not enough.

Glass would like to improve and streamline the way residents submit complaints. She said some residents have complained about not getting their streets fixed or potholes filled, especially when using the Mayor’s Action Center.

“I would like to focus on the smaller things. I’m big into baby steps. Small proven things would incrementally improve that entire infrastructure,” Glass said.

Glass also wants to improve the area’s stormwater collection, especially in areas under railroad tracks. She previously worked on sewer and wastewater treatment design for six years.

"In my neighborhood, it is middle- to low-income, and it affects them greater to repair an engine or have to go out of their way to get to work,” Glass said.

As for Brown, he applauds DPW and the mayor for getting more money and grants to improve the area but said it is barely making a dent in his district.

“I don’t want to raise taxes, but if we looked at revenue streams and find a way to legitimately fix things the right way, then less money comes out of my pocket at the end of the day,” Brown said.

While interviewing Brown, he pointed out Dequincy Park as an example of an area that needs work and investment. The small park is overgrown with weeds and littered with trash. The paint is also peeling off the swing set.